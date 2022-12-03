London Co. of Virginia Has $123.79 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,421 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 2.27% of Perrigo worth $123,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

