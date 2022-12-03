London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,768 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.29% of Diageo worth $290,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
DEO opened at $191.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.22. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.