London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,768 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.29% of Diageo worth $290,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $191.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.22. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

