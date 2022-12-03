London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $85,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,338.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.77 and a 1 year high of $1,435.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,347.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

