Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lojas Renner Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LRENY opened at $4.35 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

