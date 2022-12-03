LogiTron (LTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. LogiTron has a market cap of $601.92 million and $210.46 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LogiTron has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LogiTron token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.31 or 0.06280640 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00503941 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.15 or 0.30652087 BTC.

About LogiTron

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogiTron using one of the exchanges listed above.

