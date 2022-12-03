Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $12.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $330.34 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

