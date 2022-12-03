LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.45

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.45 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.36). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 17,990 shares traded.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About LMS Capital

(Get Rating)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.