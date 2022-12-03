LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) versus Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Financial Contrast

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamaha Motor and LiveWire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha Motor $16.52 billion 0.51 $1.42 billion $3.49 6.97 LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha Motor 7.02% 14.42% 6.90% LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yamaha Motor and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00 LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Risk & Volatility

Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamaha Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats LiveWire Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts. The company's Marine Products segment provides outboard motors, personal watercraft, boats, FRP pools, fishing boats, and utility boats. Its Robotics segment offers surface mounters, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, and industrial-use unmanned helicopters. The company's Financial Services segment provides sales finance and lease related to the company's products. Its Others segment offers golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, and snow blowers. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

