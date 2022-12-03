Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $210.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,552,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,535,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00270422 USD and is up 10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $291.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
