Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Liquidia by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Liquidia by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Liquidia by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Liquidia by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 334,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidia Trading Up 3.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LQDA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.49. 566,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

