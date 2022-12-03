Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) PT Raised to GBX 1,180 at Barclays

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,130 ($13.52) to GBX 1,180 ($14.12) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.16) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of LON LIO opened at GBX 1,122 ($13.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 928.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 945.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £728.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 692 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.63).

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.08) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($76,645.53).

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

