Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $292.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

