Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $110.21.

