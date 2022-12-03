Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,934 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 51,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 229,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 242,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 71,642 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

EPD stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

