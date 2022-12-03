Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.07 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

