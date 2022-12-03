Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $83.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

