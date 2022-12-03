Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,356 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

