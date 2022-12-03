Linden Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Linden Advisors LP cut its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,034 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 8.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $310,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBST opened at $9.93 on Friday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

