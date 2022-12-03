Linden Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.