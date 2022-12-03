Linden Advisors LP Sells 931,870 Shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,870 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Frontier Investment worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth $9,076,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth $1,934,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth $485,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICV opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Frontier Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Frontier Investment Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

