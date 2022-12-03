Linden Advisors LP Sells 847,500 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Linden Advisors LP reduced its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,500 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.24% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,209,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,039,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 681,149 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 277,644 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADER opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.