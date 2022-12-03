Linden Advisors LP Sells 665,643 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Linden Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,643 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Ares Acquisition worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after buying an additional 1,077,428 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,737,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,232,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,679,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 85.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

