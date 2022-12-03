Linden Advisors LP Sells 1,150,000 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,381,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

