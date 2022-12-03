Linden Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Linden Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.30% of SILVERspac worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SILVERspac stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. SILVERspac Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.