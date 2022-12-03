Linden Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080,352 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Glenfarne Merger worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGMC opened at $10.08 on Friday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

