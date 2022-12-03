Lincoln E. Benet Sells 15,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMG opened at $34.34 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

WMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

