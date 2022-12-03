Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Liminal BioSciences Trading Down 5.6 %

LMNL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,205. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

