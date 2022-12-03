Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 4.5 %
Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $12.38.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
