Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,950,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,298,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 573,303 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 445,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 229,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

