Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:LTGHY opened at $3.84 on Friday. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.
About Life Healthcare Group
