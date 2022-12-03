Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LXRX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $426.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,672,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

