Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
LXRX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $426.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
