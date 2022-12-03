Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,566.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
