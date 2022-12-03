Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,566.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.