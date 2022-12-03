LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $346,774.95

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $346,774.95 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 92.5% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.03 or 0.06338251 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.63 or 0.30592568 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

