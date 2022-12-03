LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.