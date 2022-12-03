Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 1.9%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 33,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 175,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 45.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$128.04 million and a P/E ratio of -26.32.

Get Laurion Mineral Exploration alerts:

Insider Activity at Laurion Mineral Exploration

In other Laurion Mineral Exploration news, Director Nick Ierfino sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,132,129 shares in the company, valued at C$6,193,450.29.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.