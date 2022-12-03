Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,756 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.