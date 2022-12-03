Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

