Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,168 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,363,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after buying an additional 127,230 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

