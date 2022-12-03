Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $103.92.

