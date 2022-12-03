Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

