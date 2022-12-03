Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,563,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.55.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

