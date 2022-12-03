Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 518 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
