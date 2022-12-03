Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,509 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.96 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

