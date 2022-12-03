Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 819,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,463.0 days.

Shares of LSRCF remained flat at $187.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $305.48.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

