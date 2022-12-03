Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landsea Homes stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of LSEAW remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

