Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

LCAHW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCAHW. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

