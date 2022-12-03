Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,322 shares during the period. Landcadia Holdings IV makes up about 1.2% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,890,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after buying an additional 936,222 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 846,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.