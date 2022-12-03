Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,657,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,432,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,841.2 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

LSGOF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

