Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,657,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,432,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,841.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
LSGOF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.08.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
