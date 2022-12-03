Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Update

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

LABFF remained flat at 51.10 during trading hours on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 52 week low of 50.10 and a 52 week high of 51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 51.10.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Spain, European Union, OECD countries, and internationally. The company distributes other products that are licensed from other laboratories. Its principal products include Hibor, a low-molecular-weight heparin to prevent and treat venous thromboembolic disease; Enoxaparin biosimilar Becat, a low-molecular-weight heparin; Neparvis to treat symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection in adult patients; Absorcol, Vytorin, and Orvatez to diet in patients with hypercholesterolemia; Hirobriz Breezhaler and Ulunar Breezhaler that are long-acting bronchodilators for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; Volutsa for treatment of moderate to severe storage systems symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia in men who are not responding adequately to monotherapy treatment; and Medikinet and Medicebrán to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and teenagers.

