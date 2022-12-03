Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 903,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $22.28 on Friday. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.
About Kyowa Kirin
