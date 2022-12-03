Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.15 EPS.

Kroger Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $47.57. 5,145,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,237. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

